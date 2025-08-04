Gold price rises by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Sunday, following a slight rise in international markets. The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirmed the local price hike.

According to the association, the per tola (11.66 grams) gold rate rose by Rs500, bringing the new price to Rs359,500. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs429, reaching Rs308,213.

Meanwhile, the global gold market also recorded gains. The international gold price increased by $5, reaching $3,369 per ounce.

This upward trend reflects the ongoing impact of global inflation, investor demand, and currency fluctuations. Jewelers suggest the market may remain volatile in the coming days.

Gold buyers in Pakistan continue to face record-high rates, prompting many to wait before making large purchases. However, others view gold as a safer investment during economic uncertainty.