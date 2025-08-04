Pakistan condemns Israeli ministers’ storming of Al-Aqsa mosque

Pakistan strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem by Israeli ministers and settler groups. The incident, protected by Israeli police, sparked outrage over what Pakistan called “shameless actions” increasing tensions in Palestine and the wider region.

On Sunday, Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir led a group of illegal settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound during the Jewish day of mourning, Tisha B’Av. Reports say over 1,200 settlers entered the site, performing rituals under heavy police guard, violating the mosque’s sacred status.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam, managed by Jordanian authorities under a delicate agreement. Jews are allowed to visit but not pray there. Pakistan called the event a grave insult to over a billion Muslims and a violation of international law.

Pakistan unequivocally condemns, the recent act of storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ministers, accompanied by settler groups and shielded by Israeli police. This sacrilege against one of Islam’s holiest sites is not only an affront to Muslims worldwide but also a… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 4, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned that Israel’s provocations and calls for annexation threaten peace in the region. He urged an immediate ceasefire and revival of a genuine peace process, emphasizing the need for a free Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Foreign Office echoed these concerns, calling Israeli officials’ actions a deliberate attempt to inflame religious tensions globally. It stressed that such moves endanger regional stability and peace efforts, risking widespread violence.

Pakistan reaffirmed its support for a sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders. It called on the international community, especially the United Nations, to hold Israel accountable and protect Al-Aqsa Mosque’s sanctity and Palestinian rights.