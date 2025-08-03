Nishat Group unveils OMODA, JAECOO at landmark launch event

One of Pakistan’s largest business conglomerates, Nishat Group, through its subsidiary Nexgen Auto, has officially introduced the renowned automotive giant Chery International’s global brand OMODA and JAECOO to the local market.

At a high-profile launch event held at Expo Centre Lahore, OMODA and JAECOO unveiled their highly anticipated electric vehicle models, the Omoda E5 and Jaecoo J6, along with compelling pricing.

Demonstrating Nishat Group’s commitment to innovation and excellence, the event was executed with precision and vision. The showcase of the future lineup reflected the Nishat Group’s clear vision and strategic planning for the automotive industry. The lineup featured the Jaecoo J5, Jaecoo J7 and Omoda C7, each model thoughtfully selected to cater to the evolving needs of Pakistan’s automotive consumers.

The launch represents a pivotal moment in Nexgen Auto’s mission to transform mobility in Pakistan through cutting-edge technology, eco-conscious design, and intelligent performance. With OMODA and JAECOO, the company is introducing global innovation and a modern driving experience to local roads, setting a new benchmark in the market.

The event was attended by senior political leaders, environmental advocates, and prominent automotive influencers, highlighting the significance of this milestone in shaping the country’s electric vehicle landscape. The official car reveals were supported by strategic insights from Nexgen Auto’s leadership, sharing their long-term vision for redefining electric mobility in the region. With this launch, Nexgen Auto is starting a new chapter in Pakistan’s automotive landscape.