Pakistan sends 100 tons more aid to Palestine

Pakistan has sent another major humanitarian shipment to Palestine, delivering 100 tons of essential relief supplies on Sunday evening. The aid package includes food items, medicines, and other necessary goods for people suffering in the war-torn region. A special flight departed from Islamabad and will transport the supplies to Amman, Jordan, for onward delivery to Gaza.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) arranged and supervised the entire operation, ensuring all supplies were properly packed and ready for safe transit. This latest consignment shows Pakistan’s continued commitment to supporting Palestinian brothers and sisters during a time of extreme hardship.

This shipment marks the 17th relief dispatch from Pakistan to Gaza and Palestine since the aid initiative began. So far, the country has sent a total of 1,715 tons of assistance under direct instructions from the Prime Minister. Each shipment carries essential items chosen to meet urgent needs on the ground.

Moreover, officials emphasized that the government of Pakistan remains fully determined to keep helping Palestine through diplomatic support and emergency relief. The aid represents a symbol of solidarity and compassion from the people of Pakistan to those affected by violence and displacement.

In addition, coordination between Pakistani and Jordanian authorities has played a key role in the safe and timely delivery of aid. International humanitarian partners have also welcomed these efforts, recognizing the impact of consistent support in alleviating the suffering of civilians.

As the crisis continues, Pakistan’s aid efforts underline its firm stance on standing with oppressed nations. More relief operations are expected in the coming weeks, depending on the evolving situation and needs in the affected Palestinian areas.