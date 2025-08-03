Tom Holland spotted on set in new spider-man look

Tom Holland has been seen for the first time on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, showcasing his fresh look and the newest version of his superhero suit. The filming is currently taking place in Glasgow, which has been transformed to resemble New York City. Fans gathered in large numbers as the actor smiled and waved while arriving for the shoot.

The actor’s appearance follows a recent reveal of his updated Spider-Man costume, sparking excitement among Marvel fans worldwide. Although final casting details are still under wraps, the movie is already generating major buzz. Well-known stars including Mark Ruffalo and Jon Bernthal are confirmed to join the cast, adding further anticipation to the film’s release.

Zendaya will return alongside Holland, continuing her role as MJ, and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is also on board. The addition of Sink has especially drawn attention, with fans eager to see how her character will fit into the Marvel universe. The mix of returning favorites and fresh faces hints at a bold new direction for the franchise.

Besides his role as Spider-Man, Tom Holland is also making headlines due to speculation about becoming the next James Bond. During a recent appearance in a YouTube video with chef Gordon Ramsay, he responded to the rumors with a smile, saying, “We’ll keep it to a minimum for now.”

Holland humbly acknowledged the excitement, stating that playing 007 would be a dream come true. “Every young British actor sees Bond as the peak of their career. I already feel like the luckiest kid alive,” he added. Fans now eagerly await both his upcoming film and any official word on Bond.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day well into production, and Tom Holland’s career reaching new heights, audiences can expect plenty of thrilling updates from both Hollywood and the Marvel universe in the coming months.