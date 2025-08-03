Israeli minister calls for Gaza takeover amid bloodshed

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has once again demanded full control over Gaza, urging the government to occupy the enclave and promote Palestinian migration. In a post on X, he called for Israel to “conquer all of Gaza, take down every Hamas member, and encourage voluntary migration,” claiming it was the only way to win the war and recover hostages.

His remarks followed a settler march through occupied East Jerusalem, where Ben-Gvir rallied political allies in the Likud and Religious Zionism parties to block any ceasefire agreements. He urged immediate action to assert Israeli sovereignty over Gaza, a proposal that has drawn widespread international criticism and heightened fears of prolonged violence in the region.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes continued across the besieged Gaza Strip, killing at least 22 Palestinians today alone. Medical sources confirmed that 16 victims were hit while seeking emergency food aid, underscoring the worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-torn enclave. The attacks have devastated already fragile neighborhoods, leaving little room for recovery.

In addition to today’s casualties, the Gaza Health Ministry reported six more deaths from hunger and malnutrition, raising the total toll from starvation to 175 people. Among the victims are 93 children, reflecting the severe impact of Israel’s continued blockade and limited humanitarian access to the region.

As the crisis deepens, global protests are gaining momentum. Thousands of demonstrators rallied on Sydney Harbour Bridge, demanding an end to Israel’s actions in Gaza. The protest included high-profile figures such as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and former Australian foreign minister Bob Carr, who condemned the worsening food shortages and civilian suffering in Gaza.

Despite growing international outrage, Israeli leadership shows no sign of easing its military operations. With conditions rapidly deteriorating and political tensions rising, the humanitarian toll in Gaza is expected to escalate unless a ceasefire and relief access are urgently established.