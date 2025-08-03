Iranian president, army chief discuss regional security in Islamabad

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir in Islamabad on Sunday, marking his first official visit to Pakistan. During the meeting, the Army Chief warmly welcomed the Iranian leader and emphasized the importance of close cooperation between the two neighboring countries on matters of mutual concern.

Both sides discussed key security issues and agreed on the need to maintain strong communication to address regional challenges. They also reviewed the overall regional situation, highlighting the importance of peace, stability, and joint efforts in combating threats along the shared border. The meeting underscored the deep strategic significance of Pakistan-Iran relations in the evolving regional context.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also held talks with President Pezeshkian. He extended a warm welcome and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to its historic and brotherly ties with Iran. Dar highlighted that the friendship is rooted in shared history, cultural bonds, religious values, and mutual respect.

In response, the Iranian President expressed gratitude for the warm reception and Pakistan’s continued support. He reiterated Iran’s desire to expand cooperation in multiple sectors, including trade, border management, and regional security. He stressed that the two countries must continue to work together for the benefit of their people and for broader regional stability.

President Pezeshkian also shared his hope for productive discussions with Pakistani leadership to further strengthen political and economic ties. He emphasized that both nations share a vision of peaceful coexistence and mutual growth. This visit is expected to pave the way for new opportunities in diplomatic and economic collaboration.

The Iranian President’s trip reflects growing engagement between the two countries at the highest levels. It also comes at a time when enhanced coordination is crucial for addressing shared challenges and promoting regional peace and prosperity.