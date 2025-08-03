Top 5 racing films every ‘F1’ movie fan must watch

Fans of Brad Pitt’s new ‘F1’ movie can keep the adrenaline flowing with a handpicked list of must-watch racing films. These movies capture the speed, drama, and fierce rivalries that define Formula 1 and motorsports in general. From emotional documentaries to high-octane thrillers, each film dives deep into the world of racing, offering a glimpse into the minds of champions and the machines they command.

Whether you enjoy real-life stories or fictional showdowns, these films highlight the courage, obsession, and resilience that racing demands. They go beyond the track, exploring the drivers’ personal sacrifices, intense rivalries, and defining moments that shaped their careers. Here are five top racing movies that will keep any motorsport enthusiast glued to the screen.

1. Senna (2010)

This emotional documentary follows the legendary Brazilian racer Ayrton Senna, a three-time world champion known for his passion and fearless driving. It highlights his rivalry with Alain Prost, his challenges with Formula 1 politics, and his tragic death at just 34 years old. The film captures his spiritual depth, unmatched skill, and the legacy he left behind after dying on the track in 1994.

2. Rush (2013)

‘Rush’ dramatizes the fiery 1970s Formula 1 rivalry between British driver James Hunt and Austria’s Niki Lauda. With Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl in leading roles, it showcases their relentless drive for glory and the personal costs of chasing speed. The film blends action, emotion, and intensity, giving viewers a thrilling ride into the heart of elite racing.

3. The 24 Hour War (2016)

This gripping film recounts the fierce Le Mans battle between Ford and Ferrari in the 1960s. When Henry Ford II challenges Enzo Ferrari on the racetrack, it sparks a historic rivalry. The movie explores the development of Ford’s GT40, a car built to break Ferrari’s dominance, while honoring the mechanics, engineers, and drivers who risked everything.

4. Go Karts (2019)

Set in small-town Australia, this fun yet inspiring movie follows a rebellious teen who finds his purpose in go-kart racing. To become a champion, he must overcome his own flaws and confront serious competition. It’s a great watch for younger audiences or those looking for a story of passion, growth, and underdog triumph on the track.

5. Schumacher (2021)

‘Schumacher’ is a documentary tribute to one of Formula 1’s greatest legends, Michael Schumacher. It reflects on his career highlights, intense focus, and personal sacrifices that led to record-breaking success. Through rare interviews and archival footage, the film offers an intimate portrait of a man who defined an era of racing excellence.

Each of these movies adds depth to the excitement that Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ has sparked. For anyone fascinated by racing’s thrill and human drama, these films are essential viewing.