Israeli minister leads settlers into Al-Aqsa compound

JERUSALEM, August 3, 2025 — Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir led hundreds of Israeli settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday, sparking strong condemnation from across the Muslim world. The action, which occurred during the Jewish religious observance of Tisha B’Av, is being called a major provocation by Palestinian officials.

Early in the morning, at least 1,251 Israeli settlers stormed the sacred site under heavy police protection. Witnesses reported that the group performed Talmudic rituals, sang songs, and danced openly in the mosque compound, in direct defiance of longstanding agreements on religious practice there. Muslim worshippers, journalists, and mosque guards were reportedly assaulted during the incursion.

Ben Gvir, speaking from within the compound, declared that “the Temple Mount belongs to the Jews,” a statement that sparked outrage. His visit came just hours after he led another settler march through the Old City of Jerusalem after midnight. These actions were organized by extremist Temple Mount groups who view Tisha B’Av as the anniversary of the destruction of their ancient temple.

The Jerusalem Governorate warned that such mass intrusions seriously threaten the sanctity of Al-Aqsa and the rights of Muslim worshippers. They stressed that the Israeli government’s open coordination with settler groups aims to alter the religious and legal status of the mosque, which Muslims regard as Islam’s third holiest site.

Muslim countries strongly condemned the intrusion. Saudi Arabia criticized the Israeli minister’s actions and urged the international community to take firm notice of repeated violations of international norms. Jordan also issued a statement rejecting Israeli sovereignty over the Al-Aqsa Mosque and called the intrusion a clear violation of international law and human rights.

Ben Gvir further stirred tensions by renewing his call for full Israeli control over Gaza, urging the government to expel Palestinians and destroy Hamas. He stated on social media that only through full sovereignty and aggressive action can hostages be recovered and victory secured. His comments, along with the Al-Aqsa raid, are seen as escalating regional tensions to dangerous levels.