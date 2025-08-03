Pakistan issues new tender to import 100,000 tons sugar

The government has issued a fresh international tender to import 100,000 metric tons of white refined sugar in a bid to stabilize domestic market prices. According to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), this new tender will open on August 11. The move comes after previous attempts faced setbacks due to high bid prices and logistical issues raised by suppliers.

In the earlier round, four companies had submitted their bids; however, the quoted prices were too high. Sources revealed that imported sugar would have cost up to Rs227 per kilogram, prompting authorities to consider scrapping the previous tender. As a result, the TCP decided to float a new one with revised conditions to attract more competitive offers.

Previously, on July 25, TCP had also issued a tender to import 100,000 metric tons of sugar after failing to receive any bids in its earlier attempt. That tender was aimed at stabilizing rising sugar prices in the country by increasing supply through imports. However, traders refused to participate due to unrealistic delivery timelines and shipping conditions.

To resolve these concerns, TCP relaxed the delivery requirements in the new tender to allow greater flexibility for international suppliers. This change is expected to improve participation and help secure better price offers for the government. The last date to submit price quotations in the earlier tender was July 31, but the extended timeline in the current round may yield better results.

The government has also doubled the import target compared to a previous tender that aimed for only 50,000 metric tons. This increase reflects the growing urgency to control sugar prices, which have remained high in recent months. By boosting sugar availability through imports, officials hope to create downward pressure on local market rates.

Overall, the new sugar import tender signals the government’s firm commitment to managing inflation and protecting consumers from food price shocks. If the process succeeds, Pakistan could soon see more stable prices in sugar markets, easing the burden on households nationwide.