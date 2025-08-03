Karachi, Hyderabad get Rs20b boost for clean development

The federal government has restarted 193 stalled development projects in Karachi and Hyderabad, pledging to complete them without political interference or corruption. These projects, worth Rs20 billion, are being revived by the Pakistan Infrastructure Development Company Limited (PIDCL) under a new system focused on transparency, timely delivery, and strict quality standards. The funding includes Rs15 billion for Karachi and Rs5 billion for Hyderabad.

PIDCL officials confirmed that the previous cancellations were due to irregularities and lack of fair competition. Now, all tenders will be awarded through a merit-based process, with no room for commissions, kickbacks, or political pressure. Contractors offering unrealistically low bids will be held responsible for project costs if they fail to deliver. Every contract must include valid bank guarantees to ensure financial credibility.

To ensure transparency, PIDCL will introduce an e-procurement system that reduces favoritism and ensures fair bidding. Independent consultants will also monitor construction work to confirm it meets approved standards. In addition, the public will see signboards at construction sites showing project details, helping ensure accountability and visibility throughout the process.

Previously, 193 of the 410 projects proposed by MQM-P lawmakers were cancelled due to single-bid issues or unhealthy competition. PIDCL will now reissue these tenders and monitor each step of execution closely. The agency has already begun coordinating with relevant departments to ensure accurate billing and proper project management at both the start and end of construction.

According to PIDCL General Manager Shafi Chachar, the goal is to build a “system-free” development model, where no middlemen or political actors interfere. He emphasized that projects would be delivered on time, with full transparency in payments and implementation. This marks a major policy shift aimed at rebuilding trust in urban development efforts.

Citizens of Karachi and Hyderabad are expected to see visible improvements in infrastructure soon. With the release of federal funds and work already underway, officials believe this initiative could become a model for clean and efficient development in other cities across Pakistan.