“Respect democracy,” Imran Khan’s sons urge Pakistan

Imran Khan’s sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss their father’s difficult jail life. They shared fears about his safety and said he lives in harsh, near-solitary confinement. They are seeking visas to visit Pakistan and campaign for his release. The brothers stressed their willingness to risk arrest to support him.

They explained that Imran Khan has been in prison for almost two years. He serves a 14-year sentence on corruption charges he denies. His wife, Bushra Bibi, also serves a seven-year prison term. Meanwhile, Sulaiman and Kasim continue pushing for international help.

Last month, the brothers met U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman to start a campaign for their father’s freedom. Kasim said former President Trump has a close bond with Imran Khan. They believe Trump can influence the situation. They also called on Pakistani authorities to respect democracy and public will.

The sons said it has been months since they last spoke with their father. They added that Pakistani authorities tighten restrictions every time they speak to the media. When asked about fearing Imran’s death, Kasim said their worry grows but they stay determined.

Sulaiman said Imran Khan would not be happy living abroad and not working for Pakistan. He noted his father overcame fear of death when entering politics. The sons’ statements highlight growing concerns over political injustice in Pakistan.