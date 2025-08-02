Mortar shell explosion kills 5 children, injures 12 in Lakki Marwat

Five children died and twelve others were injured after a mortar shell exploded in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The children found the shell in a field near their village, Sorband. They took it home, thinking it was a toy. Suddenly, the shell exploded, causing severe injuries and deaths.

Police spokesperson Aamir Khan confirmed the incident and said the injured were taken to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital. Doctors admitted the children to the emergency ward. Meanwhile, the deceased children’s families were notified. The hospital provided critical care to save lives.

Furthermore, the Bomb Disposal Squad arrived at the scene to collect evidence and investigate the explosion. Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan visited the hospital to check on the injured children. He also met with hospital officials to ensure medicines and medical supplies were available.

The police assured full support for the affected families. RPO Khan promised justice and vowed to catch those responsible. He also met the families to offer emotional support and help. The investigation is ongoing.

Sadly, children mistaking explosives for toys is a frequent problem in the region. Similar accidents happened last year in Balochistan and Sindh, causing deaths and injuries. Authorities warn people to stay alert and report dangerous items immediately. They are also working to remove explosives to prevent future accidents.