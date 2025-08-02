Gold price soars by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices surged sharply in Pakistan on Saturday, mirroring gains in the international market. The price of gold per tola jumped by Rs6,100, reaching Rs359,000 according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the local market, 10 grams of gold sold at Rs307,784 after gaining Rs5,229 in value. This rise comes after gold had dipped slightly on Friday, when it closed at Rs352,900 per tola following a minor loss.

The international gold rate climbed as well, with prices reaching $3,363 per ounce—a $61 increase from the previous day. The premium stood at $20 per ounce, pushing global rates higher.

Silver prices also saw an increase, rising by Rs53 to reach Rs3,953 per tola on Saturday.

This upward trend reflects stronger global demand and may impact local buyers and investors, who are closely watching price movements in precious metals.