Bangladeshi youth still face job crisis after uprising

One year after the violent uprising that forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power, Bangladesh’s youth are still struggling to find jobs. The protests erupted over unfair job quotas in civil service exams and left nearly 1,400 people dead, triggering a nationwide demand for reform.

On Saturday, August 2, 2025, the situation remains largely unchanged despite the new interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Although the High Court reduced job quotas to seven percent, meaningful progress in employment creation has yet to be seen. Factory closures and aid cuts have worsened the unemployment crisis.

According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), nearly 30% of Bangladeshi youth are not in employment, education, or training. Among them, 23% of young women remain unemployed, compared to 15% of young men. Women, despite playing a key role in last year’s protests, still face limited job options.

Activists argue that the government has shifted focus from economic issues to political matters. Tuhin Khan, a prominent voice from the reform movement, said the youth are still waiting for action. Experts believe investment will only return once a stable, elected government is established.

The garment industry, once a key employer, has taken a major hit. Beximco Group shut down over a dozen factories after the political shift, putting 40,000 people out of work. Business owners linked to the former government fear arrest, leading to more plant closures and rising joblessness.

Now, millions of youth, including graduates and daily wage earners, are left in uncertainty. “I’ve been searching for a job for months,” said Jasimuddin, a former garment supervisor. For many, the hope sparked by the uprising has faded into economic hardship.