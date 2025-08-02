Pakistan, China unite to power next phase of CPEC

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal met Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on Saturday in Beijing. They discussed detailed plans for the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, focusing on industrial development, infrastructure projects, and enhanced business-to-business cooperation under CPEC Phase II. Iqbal conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s goodwill message and thanked China for its strong support during recent regional tensions.

Iqbal highlighted that the people of Pakistan deeply value their historic friendship with China. He noted that China’s rapid development and export-oriented economic model serve as a major inspiration for Pakistan’s vision to build a technology-driven economy. He also emphasized that Pakistan is committed to reforms that promote stability and inclusive growth, aligned with CPEC’s long-term goals.

The minister outlined Pakistan’s URAAN initiative, which is structured around a Five Es framework—economic growth, education, employment, empowerment, and environment. This initiative aims to support CPEC Phase II by ensuring people-centered reforms and institutional stability. Iqbal stressed that developing a skilled and educated workforce is critical for Pakistan to fully benefit from upcoming projects.

Sun Weidong praised Iqbal’s leadership in moving CPEC from planning to execution, calling it a “multibillion-dollar reality.” He reiterated China’s strong commitment to expanding cooperation across sectors like energy, infrastructure, technology, and trade. Both officials agreed to enhance joint efforts in business collaboration to deepen economic ties.

The meeting marked a significant step in solidifying China-Pakistan economic cooperation. Both sides expressed optimism that CPEC Phase II will boost industrialization, create jobs, and contribute to regional peace and prosperity.