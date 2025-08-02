Imran’s hardline strategy backfires on PTI

Islamabad – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is facing one of its toughest internal crises as party founder Imran Khan’s refusal to engage in political dialogue with the government has led to growing unrest among senior party leaders. Many within the party are now openly questioning his confrontational approach, which they believe is deepening legal and political troubles for PTI.

Several senior PTI leaders and lawmakers are either already in jail or facing long-term disqualifications and legal convictions, especially in connection with the May 9 riots. Anti-terrorism courts have recently accelerated sentencing in these cases, further weakening the party’s political footing. Key figures, including opposition leaders in both the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly, have been handed 10-year jail terms.

According to party insiders, top PTI leaders have repeatedly urged Imran Khan to allow backchannel talks or formal negotiations with the ruling coalition to prevent more arrests and disqualifications. However, Khan has rejected all such suggestions and continues to demand dialogue only with the military leadership—who have so far remained unresponsive.

Even prominent leaders like Shah Mehmood Qureshi, along with four others who have been jailed for over two years, wrote an open letter calling negotiations the only viable way forward. Their appeal was also ignored. Growing concern has been voiced during recent internal meetings, where several PTI lawmakers warned that continued isolation from political dialogue could result in mass arrests and long-term disqualifications.

Despite these warnings, Khan remains firm on his no-compromise stance. As legal pressures mount and no political dialogue takes place, the party’s leadership is increasingly under threat. With court rulings intensifying, more leaders facing jail time or disqualification, and fear of political isolation spreading, PTI appears to be heading toward a deepening crisis—one that many within the party believe could have been avoided.