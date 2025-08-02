Prince Edward celebrates London’s garden beauty in visit

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, recently visited Sutton to highlight his ongoing role as Patron of The London Gardens Society. During the visit, he explored two local green spaces — the YourSpace Sutton Community Garden and the garden at The Baitul Futuh Mosque. Buckingham Palace shared moments from his visit through a short video clip on Instagram, capturing his appreciation for community-led gardening projects.

The royal family’s Instagram caption read, “Visiting wonderful gardens of The London Gardens Society!” It noted that Prince Edward engaged with volunteers and garden users while promoting the value of shared green spaces. His appearance emphasized the importance of community involvement in creating beautiful and accessible environments across London.

At the YourSpace Sutton Community Garden, Prince Edward met a variety of community members. These included volunteers, residents of Tennyson Care Home, and participants from the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award program. He also spoke with members of an Alzheimer’s support group who benefit from spending time in the peaceful and welcoming garden space.

In addition to touring the gardens, Prince Edward also visited The Baitul Futuh Mosque, where he planted an English rose bush to honor the mosque’s commitment to green initiatives. He later presented an award for the “Best Display of Annual Plants and Flowers,” showing royal appreciation for the mosque’s dedication to nature and beauty.

The visit reflects the Duke’s long-standing support for garden communities and environmental awareness. Since becoming Patron of The London Gardens Society in September 2022, Prince Edward has promoted the healing power of nature and its role in building stronger, connected neighborhoods. His involvement continues to shine a light on local gardening efforts.

Overall, the visit served as a powerful reminder of the positive impact that green spaces can have on community well-being. Prince Edward’s support not only encourages more people to value urban gardens but also strengthens the bond between the royal family and everyday citizens.