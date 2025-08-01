UK PM to Israel: Gaza crisis “intolerable,” aid must flow now

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called Gaza’s humanitarian crisis “intolerable” in a letter to global leaders. His response came after over 400 international figures, including Malala Yousafzai, urged him to act. They had written to demand an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza and immediate aid access. Starmer said the UK told Israel that it must stop blocking aid. He also called Israel’s obstruction of humanitarian efforts “unacceptable and inhumane.”

In his letter, Starmer acknowledged the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. He said people are facing starvation and unimaginable hardship. He shared that images of hungry children in Gaza will haunt the world forever. He insisted the situation must change without delay. He emphasized that the UK cannot ignore these horrors any longer.

However, a British human rights group said Starmer’s response is not enough. The group wrote another letter demanding real action, not just words. They urged the UK government to take steps beyond political statements. According to them, moral responsibility now requires practical decisions. They believe Britain must show it stands for justice.

Recently, Starmer warned that if the crisis continues, Britain may recognize Palestine as a state by September. He stressed that Palestinian lives matter and should not be ignored. His government has faced growing pressure to act quickly and decisively. Critics say waiting for change only worsens the suffering. Many now expect the UK to lead a global response.

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks on Gaza have not stopped. On Thursday alone, 15 Palestinians were killed, including two waiting for aid. Over 70 others were injured in fresh strikes. In addition, three more people, including two children, died due to hunger. Food and medicine remain critically short in the region. The humanitarian emergency in Gaza deepens by the day.