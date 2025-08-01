Turkey launches AI war dog ‘KOZ’

Turkish defense company Roketsan has unveiled a futuristic robotic dog named KOZ, equipped with laser-guided METE mini missiles. The robot is designed for use in combat zones and difficult terrains, offering both offensive power and reconnaissance capabilities.

KOZ features four METE missiles, specially developed by Roketsan. These small yet powerful missiles use laser guidance to strike targets with precision. The robot can be controlled remotely or operate autonomously, making it versatile for different mission types.

Built for rugged environments, KOZ can walk over rough and uneven surfaces with stability. It includes a built-in electro-optical system, allowing it to perform both surveillance tasks and combat missions, such as tracking enemies and launching attacks.

The robotic dog can function continuously for up to two and a half hours, making it suitable for special operations, border patrol, and frontline engagements. Its hybrid design enables operators to switch between manual and auto modes depending on real-time needs.

With its unique mix of mobility, smart targeting, and adaptability, KOZ marks a major leap in Turkey’s push toward AI-powered military technology. It is already being viewed as a potential asset in modern battlefield scenarios, especially in urban or mountainous operations.