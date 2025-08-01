PM to visit Gilgit-Baltistan, launches flood relief measures

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a relief package for the flood-affected region of Gilgit-Baltistan, following recent monsoon rains and glacier bursts that have caused significant human and material losses.

The announcement came during a review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister to assess the impact of monsoon-related damage in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Federal ministers, disaster management officials, and representatives from affected regions were also present.

Speaking at the meeting, the Prime Minister said that both Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have suffered greatly due to the ongoing monsoon season. He assured that the federal government stands in solidarity with the people and governments of these regions during this difficult time.

Shehbaz Sharif also announced that he would personally visit Gilgit-Baltistan soon to express support for the victims. He directed all relevant federal departments to work closely with local administrations to assess damages and ensure timely compensation.

The chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed the meeting on the current situation. He reported that 295 people have died nationwide due to monsoon-related incidents, with over 1,600 homes destroyed and 376 livestock lost. He warned of possible moderate flooding in Chenab River and low-level flooding at key dams like Tarbela, Chashma, and Kalabagh.

Additionally, the Prime Minister called for an immediate upgrade of the early warning systems of the Meteorological Department. He also emphasized the need to repair and restore roads and communication networks across the affected areas with special cooperation between federal and local agencies.

The NDMA chairman added that the monsoon season is expected to intensify by the end of August, but all necessary preparations are in place to manage the risks.