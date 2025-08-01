Extreme weather becoming ‘new normal’ in Punjab

Punjab is experiencing unusually intense monsoon rains this year, with experts linking the extreme weather to climate change. Compared to past years, rainfall in the province has increased by 30 to 36 percent. Officials warn that this trend could continue in the coming weeks, bringing more disruption.

According to the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the monsoon began earlier than usual this year, starting in late June instead of mid-July. PDMA spokesperson Chaudhry Mazhar said the early rains were stronger than expected, and the season may last until mid-September. He confirmed that each spell of rain has broken previous records.

Data from the Meteorological Department shows that Chakwal received 423mm of rain in one day, the highest in Punjab this season. The first half of July alone saw rainfall exceed normal levels by 73 percent. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also confirmed that rainfall across the country is well above the seasonal average.

Experts say rising sea temperatures in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean are fueling moisture-heavy winds, making rains more frequent and intense. Dr. Saadia Khalid, a climate expert, said urbanization and deforestation have reduced natural water absorption, leading to flooding in major cities. She added that changing rain patterns are hitting areas like Punjab harder than ever before.

Climate scientists agree that without urgent steps on carbon emissions, land use, and climate policy, severe weather will become more common in Punjab. They call for better planning and stronger flood management systems to reduce the damage from future monsoon seasons.