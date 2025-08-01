UK trade minister backs Palestinian statehood

British Trade Minister Gareth Thomas said the UK’s decision to recognize Palestine as a state follows international law. He explained that state recognition is a political choice, but Palestine meets key global standards. These include a permanent population, defined borders, a functioning government, and the ability to build foreign relations. These conditions are outlined in the 1933 Montevideo Convention.

This statement comes after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a September deadline. If Israel does not accept the UK’s proposed peace plan, Britain will recognize Palestine as a state before the UN General Assembly meets. The plan demands a ceasefire in Gaza, a halt to West Bank annexation, and Israel’s return to peace talks.

However, 40 members of the House of Lords, including top legal experts, raised legal concerns. They wrote to Attorney General Richard Hermer, saying Palestine lacks fixed borders and a unified government. They argued that recognition should not be used as a political tool and urged the government to respect the rule of law.

In response, Minister Thomas said over 140 countries already recognize Palestine. He warned that if Israel fails to commit to peace by September, the UK will proceed with state recognition. He also confirmed that Britain would support Palestine’s borders as defined in 1967.

This marks a major shift in UK foreign policy. The move aims to balance Middle East tensions with the principles of international law. It also signals growing European pressure on Israel to restart negotiations and end the Gaza conflict.