Canada slams US 35% tariff hike

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed disappointment over US President Donald Trump’s decision to raise tariffs on Canadian products to 35 percent. Trump increased tariffs from 25 percent through a presidential order, citing Canada’s alleged failure to control fentanyl and other illegal drugs entering the US. However, many products under the 2020 US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) are exempt from this tariff hike. Carney stated that Canada is committed to curbing fentanyl and strengthening border security.

The tariff increase came after Trump warned that Canada would face trade consequences if it supported the UN General Assembly’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state in September. Carney highlighted that only one percent of fentanyl entering the US originates from Canada, and Ottawa is working hard to reduce this further. He emphasized Canada’s dedication to the USMCA agreement, which keeps average US tariffs on Canadian goods lower than those on other partners.

Despite this commitment, Carney acknowledged that sectors like lumber, steel, aluminum, and automobiles continue to suffer due to US tariffs and duties. He stressed the economic harm caused to these Canadian industries, urging for more balanced trade relations. Carney’s statement reflects Canada’s concern over rising trade tensions and its impact on the country’s economy.

The US administration’s move comes amid ongoing disputes over trade, border security, and political disagreements. Canada aims to maintain cooperation with the US while defending its economic interests. Both countries remain important trade partners, but the tariff hikes add pressure to resolve differences diplomatically.

Overall, the situation highlights challenges in US-Canada relations, especially on trade and security issues. Canada continues efforts to reduce illegal drug flow and meet trade commitments despite facing higher tariffs. The coming months will be crucial for negotiations and maintaining strong bilateral ties.