Pakistan’s exports to Europe jump 7.44% in FY25

Pakistan’s exports to European countries rose sharply in the fiscal year 2025. The total export value reached $8.86 billion, up 7.44% from $8.25 billion last year. This growth shows a strong recovery after last year’s decline. Experts say rising demand for textiles and clothing in key European markets helped boost trade. The data comes from the State Bank of Pakistan, confirming a positive trend in Pakistan’s international trade.

Western Europe remained the largest buyer of Pakistani goods in FY25. Exports to this region increased by 8.34%, totaling $4.32 billion. Germany led the rise with exports up 11.35% to $1.68 billion. The Netherlands and France also showed solid growth, increasing their imports by 7.72% and 10.82%, respectively. However, Belgium’s imports dropped slightly by 2.42%, reflecting mixed results within Western Europe.

Southern Europe also contributed to export growth with a 3.41% increase, reaching $3.09 billion. Spain was the biggest market in this region, seeing a 2.27% rise. Italy’s imports from Pakistan grew modestly by 0.89%. Greece showed the strongest jump of 18.64%, signaling growing interest in Pakistani products. This steady increase highlights expanding trade opportunities across Southern Europe.

Northern and Eastern Europe posted even higher export growth. Northern Europe’s exports surged 17.73%, reaching $748.95 million. Eastern Europe’s imports rose by 10.49%, totaling $696.27 million. The United Kingdom, a major trade partner, increased its imports from Pakistan by 7.19% to $2.16 billion. This consistent growth across Europe points to Pakistan’s improving trade relations and competitive textile industry.

Overall, Pakistan’s export recovery reflects a growing demand for textiles and clothing. The government and businesses continue to work on expanding access to European markets. With the GSP+ duty-free facility in place, Pakistani exporters have a valuable advantage. If this trend continues, Pakistan could see stronger economic growth and job creation. The latest data offers hope for the country’s export sector and trade balance.