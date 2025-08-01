Rebuttal to ShivAroor’s claim

Only, Modi, Air Chief, DGAO& a pilot knew what happened between May 7–10?

Enough of the Hallucinations — A Reality Check

Let’s settle this with facts.

What India’s Hindu Rashtra media-industrial complex has manufactured post-Operation Sindoor is not strategy — it’s madness. A fever dream of delusion dressed as doctrine. CGI warfare. Phantom surrenders. Lies on top of lies. This isn’t patriotism. This is collective hallucination weaponized.

These narratives are not just incorrect — they’re strategically dangerous. They lull a billion people into a false sense of victory while ignoring the geopolitical ground beneath their feet.

I will no longer tolerate it in silence.

Let me be blunt:

No amount of chest-thumping can erase what really happened between May 7–10.

No amount of flag-waving can fabricate a win that never occurred.

And no amount of shouting can change the fact that Pakistan called your bluff — calmly, strategically, and with global consequences.