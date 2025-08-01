Pakistan blocks Afghan trucks without driver visas

Pakistan has officially banned the entry of Afghan freight vehicles that do not have driver visas, as part of new border control measures starting August 1. This step applies to all trade crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, Afghan trucks will be temporarily allowed to continue operations using special entry permits until August 31, giving drivers time to adjust to the policy change.

The government has already issued a formal notification regarding this decision. It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Commerce had previously granted Afghan drivers a one-year period to obtain proper visas. Now, that deadline has passed, and the new visa requirement is being fully enforced. This move aims to regulate cross-border transport more strictly and ensure better security checks.

At the same time, local authorities in Quetta have launched a crackdown on Afghan nationals living illegally in the city. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by the Quetta deputy commissioner, where officials reviewed ongoing efforts to repatriate Afghan refugees. It was agreed that operations against undocumented individuals would start without delay.

Moreover, the deputy commissioner clarified that individuals holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards were given a deadline of July 31 to legalize their stay in Pakistan. Since the deadline has expired, law enforcement agencies will now take strict action against those still residing in the country without valid documents. The campaign will be closely monitored to avoid any human rights concerns.

These actions come amid rising pressure on Pakistan’s immigration system and growing concerns over undocumented movement across borders. The government is focusing on enforcing policies to manage foreign presence more effectively. In the coming days, tighter controls and follow-up actions are expected to be carried out across multiple districts.