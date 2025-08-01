PM Shehbaz vows to crush terrorism, boost security

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to eradicate terrorism, stating that the world recognises the country’s success in combating terrorist threats. Chairing a high-level review meeting of the steering committee on counterterrorism in Islamabad, he said Pakistan has adopted a multi-dimensional and effective strategy to defeat the menace of terrorism permanently.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal General Asim Munir, and National Security Advisor Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik. The prime minister instructed the committee to improve coordination between federal and provincial governments and ensure strict implementation of all counterterrorism measures without delays.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif praised the dedication and bravery of Pakistan’s armed forces, acknowledging the sacrifices made by soldiers in the line of duty. He said the entire nation stands proud of those who laid down their lives for the country’s peace. The premier also highlighted the success of major operations like Zarb-e-Azb, Radd-ul-Fasaad, and the recent battle of Marka-e-Haq, which he said gained international recognition.

In addition, PM Shehbaz stated that Pakistan is developing a comprehensive and actionable strategy to eliminate all anti-state elements, including Indian proxies and extremist groups. He emphasised that a peaceful and secure Pakistan is essential to attract foreign investment and ensure sustainable economic growth in the region.

He also commended the efforts of provincial governments, the Intelligence Bureau, the Ministry of Interior, and especially the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab for their successful actions against terrorists. The prime minister noted that such united efforts have created visible improvements in internal security across the country.

Lastly, Shehbaz Sharif said that the government’s repatriation program for undocumented Afghan nationals is progressing smoothly in accordance with international laws. He also mentioned the recent surge in the Pakistan Stock Exchange and improved global ratings as signs of increasing economic confidence and political stability in Pakistan.