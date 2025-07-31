CAA approves charter flights for Iran, Iraq pilgrims

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has approved charter flights for pilgrims traveling to Iran and Iraq. The authority has invited airlines with valid charter licenses to apply for operating these flights. This decision aims to make travel easier and safer for pilgrims visiting these countries. Pilgrims will now have a convenient air travel option, avoiding long and risky land routes. Airlines authorized to run charter services can submit their applications immediately.

Recently, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced a travel ban on pilgrims passing through Balochistan to Iran and Iraq. This ban was imposed for the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage season. The decision came after consultations with the Foreign Office and the Balochistan government. Officials cited concerns over public safety and national security as key reasons behind this move. Therefore, pilgrims cannot use the land route through Balochistan this year.

Despite the land route ban, pilgrims are allowed to travel by air to Iran and Iraq. The Prime Minister has ordered an increase in flights to help more pilgrims reach their destinations. Authorities are now working to ensure that air travel options are sufficient and efficient. This step will reduce the travel burden and enhance the safety of the pilgrims. The government hopes to make this year’s pilgrimage smooth and secure for all.

The CAA emphasized that only airlines holding a valid charter license can operate flights to Iran and Iraq. This ensures the quality and safety of the air travel provided to pilgrims. Interested airlines are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to get permission. This move shows the government’s commitment to facilitating religious travel despite current challenges. It also highlights the focus on balancing security with convenience.

The new charter flights provide a safe alternative for pilgrims barred from traveling by land through Balochistan. The government remains vigilant in protecting its citizens while respecting their religious obligations. The CAA’s call for airline applications is a positive step in easing travel concerns. Pilgrims can now plan their journey with more certainty and less risk. This development marks a significant effort to support religious tourism in difficult times.