OGRA slashes LPG prices by Rs17.73/Kg

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a significant reduction in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs17.73 per kilogram, offering some relief to households ahead of August.

According to a notification issued by OGRA, the new per kilogram price of LPG is Rs215.37, down from the previous rate. As a result, the price of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has been reduced by Rs209.24, bringing the new cost to Rs2,541.

The revised prices will take effect from August 1, 2025. OGRA stated that the decision is based on global market trends and aims to ease the financial burden on consumers, especially during ongoing economic pressures.

This price cut is expected to provide relief to households that rely on LPG for cooking and heating, particularly in areas where piped natural gas is not available. Retailers have been instructed to comply with the new prices.

The announcement has been welcomed by consumers and is seen as a timely measure amid rising costs of other essential commodities.