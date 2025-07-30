Govt finalizes Hajj 2026, cost fixed at Rs11.5–12.5 lakh

The federal cabinet, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, has approved Pakistan’s Hajj Policy for 2026. As part of the new policy, the cost of performing Hajj under the government scheme will range between Rs11.5 lakh and Rs12.5 lacs. This decision comes as part of broader efforts to make the pilgrimage more accessible to the public.

According to official sources, the Ministry of Religious Affairs initially proposed allocating 40% of the Hajj quota to the government and 60% to private tour operators. However, the Prime Minister overruled the proposal. The final quota distribution has been revised to 70% for the government and 30% for private operators, significantly increasing the government’s share.

The cabinet’s approval also included other agenda items, though Hajj remained the central focus. The shift in quota aims to provide more citizens with access to the subsidized government Hajj scheme. Officials believe this change could ease financial pressure on pilgrims and reduce the influence of high-cost private packages.

This announcement comes early to allow better planning and logistical arrangements. By finalizing the policy well in advance, the government hopes to streamline the application process and ensure improved facilities for pilgrims during the 2026 season. Authorities are expected to announce further details on package inclusions and eligibility soon.

With Hajj costs rising globally, the revised policy is being seen as a proactive measure. It reflects the government’s intention to maintain affordability for Pakistani pilgrims and balance the public-private partnership model in religious travel.