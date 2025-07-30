Iran deports 1.8 million Afghan refugees in 3 months

The Taliban-led Afghan government revealed that nearly 1.8 million Afghan refugees were forcibly deported from Iran in the last three months. The Ministry of Refugee Affairs shared these details during a recent annual performance report. Officials said the deportations came amid increasing tensions and stricter border controls by Iran.

In addition to Iran, the ministry reported that 184,459 Afghan refugees were deported from Pakistan and 5,134 from Turkey in 2025 alone. These deportations have created serious challenges for displaced Afghans seeking safety in neighboring countries. The ministry stressed the urgent need for humanitarian support for these vulnerable populations.

On a positive note, Afghan authorities have successfully secured the release of 9,951 Afghan prisoners from Pakistani and Iranian jails over the past year. The government continues diplomatic efforts to free more detainees, many of whom face harsh conditions and legal uncertainties abroad.

The ministry underlined the importance of regional cooperation to protect Afghan refugees’ rights and ensure their safe return. It called on neighboring countries to follow international humanitarian laws and provide fair treatment to displaced Afghans.

This report highlights the worsening refugee crisis as millions of Afghans face forced displacement and uncertain futures. The Afghan government urges the global community and regional powers to act swiftly to prevent further human suffering.