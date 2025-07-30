India refuses to play Pakistan in Legends League semi-final

India’s refusal to face Pakistan in the semi-final of the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) in England has sparked fresh controversy. Despite both teams qualifying, Indian Legends reportedly withdrew from the match due to ongoing political tensions, continuing their earlier stance from the group stage.

According to Indian media reports, the Indian team officially decided not to participate in the semi-final clash against Pakistan. Sources close to tournament organizers revealed that if India does not show up, the Pakistan team will demand a walkover and automatic qualification to the final.

India vs Pakistan – WCL Semi-Final We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot… — Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) July 30, 2025

Adding fuel to the issue, the Indian team’s sponsor also pulled out from the match. Nishant Pitti, head of the sponsoring company, posted on social media that the decision was based on national sentiments. He stated, “Some things are bigger than cricket—nation first, business later.”

This isn’t the first time India has backed out. Earlier on July 20, a group stage match between the two rivals was also canceled. Indian players, including former opener Shikhar Dhawan, cited “ongoing geopolitical tensions” as their reason for refusal to play.

Tournament organizers and cricket fans have expressed disappointment over the politicization of the sport. However, Pakistan remains ready to play and awaits an official decision. If India’s refusal stands, the WCL may face backlash over sportsmanship and fairness concerns.