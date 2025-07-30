Iranian President to visit Pakistan on August 2

Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian will begin a two-day official visit to Pakistan on August 2. The visit aims to strengthen political, economic, and cultural ties between the two countries. Iran’s state media confirmed the trip, which follows an earlier plan to visit in late July. Pezeshkian is the second Iranian president to visit Pakistan in two years.

Political adviser Mehdi Sanai announced that the president will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday evening. He will attend meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and top officials. His agenda includes discussions with cultural and business leaders. Talks will focus on trade, border cooperation, and regional development.

The two nations aim to increase annual trade beyond the current $3 billion. Pezeshkian’s visit follows a May 2024 trip by former president Ebrahim Raisi. Raisi had toured Lahore and Karachi shortly before his tragic death in a helicopter crash. The consistent high-level visits show growing diplomatic momentum.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar earlier stated that Pakistan welcomes peaceful dialogue with Iran. Speaking from New York, he emphasized diplomacy over conflict. Dar also condemned recent attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities. He stressed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz last visited Iran in May to meet Pezeshkian and other leaders. His trip aimed to express gratitude during the Pakistan-India conflict. He also attended Raisi’s memorial in 2024 and met Iran’s Supreme Leader. The upcoming visit reflects a continued push for stronger ties.