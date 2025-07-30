Supreme court says divorced daughters deserve father’s pension

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ruled that a divorced daughter has the legal right to receive her deceased father’s pension, rejecting an appeal filed by the Sindh government. The ruling came during a case involving a woman named Fatima, whose pension was initially restored by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Justice Ayesha Malik issued a detailed 10-page verdict, declaring the Sindh government’s 2022 circular discriminatory and invalid. She emphasized that pensions are not a favor, but a constitutional right that automatically transfers to eligible family members after a government employee’s death.

The court strongly criticized the practice of linking a daughter’s pension entitlement to her marital status, calling it a clear violation of Articles 9, 14, 25, and 27 of the Constitution. These articles guarantee personal rights, dignity, and equality before the law.

Justice Malik pointed out that delaying pension payments to rightful heirs is not only unjust but a criminal act. She stressed that denying such financial support to divorced women adds to their vulnerability and financial stress.

Furthermore, the judge highlighted Pakistan’s low global ranking in gender equality and stated that such policies deepen existing gender discrimination. The ruling is seen as a significant step toward protecting women’s financial rights in Pakistan.

The Supreme Court’s verdict sends a strong message to all government departments to ensure that the legal rights of women, especially those in difficult circumstances, are upheld without delay or discrimination.