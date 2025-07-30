Sindh to reward best independence day decorations: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced special prizes for the best-decorated vehicles, shops, and buildings this Independence Day. He said the awards aim to encourage citizens and businesses to celebrate the national spirit with enthusiasm and pride. This initiative will help make the celebrations more vibrant and engaging across the province.

During a press conference in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah said that both government and private buildings will proudly display national flags. He also mentioned that district headquarters will host special events and flag hoisting ceremonies. These activities will ensure that the Independence Day celebrations reach every corner of Sindh.

Additionally, he revealed that Hyderabad will hold a cultural event and concert at Rani Bagh. Likewise, Sukkur will organize a cultural program under the “Ma’raka-e-Haq” theme. These events will provide entertainment and promote patriotism among the local communities.

Murad Ali Shah also announced a large-scale Independence Day celebration at Karachi’s Sea View. This event will feature various cultural performances and attract a wide audience. It aims to unite people and showcase the province’s rich cultural heritage.

Overall, the Chief Minister’s plans promise a lively and memorable Independence Day. By encouraging decoration contests and organizing cultural programs, Sindh will celebrate freedom with pride and joy. Citizens are urged to participate actively and show their love for Pakistan.