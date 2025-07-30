Pakistan likely to miss LA 2028 olympic cricket slot

Pakistan may not participate in the men’s cricket event at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics due to the limited six-team format confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The final decision, although not yet ratified by the board, is unlikely to change despite concerns raised by affected nations.

The qualification system approved by the ICC focuses on regional representation. The top-ranked team from each continent will qualify, with the USA automatically included as host nation. This leaves limited room for other cricketing nations like Pakistan and New Zealand.

Under this plan, India is likely to qualify from Asia, while Australia, South Africa, and Great Britain are expected to represent their respective regions. With five slots potentially filled, only one remains undecided for the men’s tournament.

The final berth could go to a Caribbean team, depending on USA Cricket’s ongoing governance issues. If the USA is disqualified, the Caribbean may step in as they did during the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where Barbados represented the region.

The IOC supported this regional qualification model to promote global participation and fairness. However, countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka feel disadvantaged, particularly due to their historical cricket legacy and strong performances in the T20 format.

Cricket’s return to the Olympics comes after 128 years, with the event scheduled from July 12 to July 29, 2028. The men’s gold medal match is set for July 29, and the women’s final will take place on July 20.