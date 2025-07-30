No ban on Imran’s sons, but no more May 9 chaos: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Imran Khan’s sons are free to visit Pakistan. He clarified that the government is not stopping them from entering the country. They can come after fulfilling visa and entry requirements. He said Imran Khan himself asked his sons not to visit. Therefore, the government has no reason to block them.

However, the minister strongly warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against repeating past violence. He referred to the events of May 9 and November 26 as unacceptable. He added that peaceful protest is a right of every party, including PTI. But if violence is attempted again, the government will act firmly. He stressed that the rule of law must be respected.

Khawaja Asif also took aim at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said Modi has lost his credibility both at home and globally. According to Asif, the Indian leader is now a joke on the world stage. He claimed Modi’s attempts to regain support are failing badly. He added that Pakistan has exposed his image before the world.

Speaking about Gaza, the minister condemned the humanitarian crisis there. He accused global powers of punishing Palestinians with hunger and suffering. He called the killing of starving children a disgrace. Asif said those responsible must be held accountable. He added that the world should stand with Palestine now.

He welcomed the recognition of Palestine by Britain and France. Asif said the UK must now correct its past mistakes. He referred to Britain’s role in creating Israel through the 1921 declaration. He urged the UK to take moral responsibility. Finally, he said it is time for justice and support for the Palestinian people.