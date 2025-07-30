China urges Gaza ceasefire, backs two-state plan

China has renewed its strong support for a two-state solution, calling it the only viable path to ending the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Speaking at a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun urged Israel to immediately end its military operations in Gaza and lift the ongoing blockade.

Guo warned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has deteriorated to its worst point in history, with millions facing food, water, and medical shortages. “Israel must allow full humanitarian access and avoid further escalation of the crisis,” he said.

He emphasized that the Palestinian issue remains central to Middle East peace and called on all sides to work toward a fair, lasting, and comprehensive solution. China, he said, is ready to cooperate with international partners to restore peace, implement a ceasefire, and push forward a two-state framework.

Since Israel began its assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023, more than 60,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—have been killed. Entire neighborhoods have been flattened, and Gaza’s population is facing severe hunger and displacement.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

China’s stance comes amid rising global pressure on Israel to halt its offensive and commit to a political solution. Guo reaffirmed Beijing’s support for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.