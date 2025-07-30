‘Ma’arka-e-Haq’: Sindh gears up for 14 days of Azadi celebrations

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced that this year’s Independence Day will be celebrated under the theme ‘Ma’arka-e-Haq’ (Battle for Truth), with two weeks of state-wide events from August 1 to 14. In a press conference, he said this year’s celebrations will go beyond a single day to honour recent national sacrifices and promote unity.

The chief minister stated that the theme commemorates the “victory of truth” achieved in May, adding that both federal and provincial governments agreed to extend the festivities. From cultural parades to youth events and concerts, the extended celebrations aim to deepen public awareness of independence and national identity.

Key highlights include an open-air concert at Karachi’s National Stadium on the night of August 13–14, supported by Toyota Motors. Renowned Pakistani artists will perform, and a fireworks show is also planned. Other major concerts are scheduled for August 8 in Hyderabad’s Rani Bagh and August 10 in Sukkur. A cultural float parade from Sea View to Shahrah-e-Faisal is also planned for August 13.

In addition, a women’s motorbike rally will be held on August 3 from Karachi to Chaukundi. Over 100 sports events, including traditional donkey cart races, boat races, marathons, and cricket matches, will be held across Sindh under the supervision of the sports department. A “human flag” formation is also planned as a symbol of national unity.

The Sindh government will also mark Minorities Day on August 11, host special events for people with disabilities, and organize a remembrance on August 5 for Kashmir, in protest of India’s 2019 move to revoke its special status. Shah urged all political parties to set aside their differences and participate in the celebrations to show a united front.