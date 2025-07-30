Gaza nears famine as Israel resists global pressure

GAZA CITY – United Nations agencies have issued a stark warning that Gaza is on the brink of a full-scale famine. Despite mounting international pressure for a ceasefire, Israel continues its military campaign, which has now lasted nearly 22 months and claimed over 60,000 Palestinian lives, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The World Food Programme, UNICEF, and the Food and Agriculture Organisation stressed the urgent need to “flood Gaza with large-scale food aid” without any delay. WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain warned that time is running out and mass starvation is a real risk unless aid flows daily and without obstruction.

Though Israel has introduced daily “tactical pauses” in parts of Gaza and opened aid routes, airstrikes have continued. Gaza’s civil defence agency reported that at least 30 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in Nuseirat overnight. Experts warn the humanitarian situation is rapidly worsening and could become one of the worst in modern history.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Initiative (IPC), which advises the UN, stated that the “worst-case scenario of famine is unfolding” in Gaza. While it stopped short of declaring a famine, it demanded immediate, unrestricted humanitarian access to save lives. So far, at least 16 children under five have died from hunger since July 17.

International voices, including Britain, France, Germany, and Turkey, are increasing pressure on Israel. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hinted at recognizing a Palestinian state, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel of using “hunger as a weapon.” Meanwhile, Israel defended its actions, blaming Hamas for stealing aid and distorting facts.

Despite Israeli claims of allowing aid—over 200 trucks and several airdrops this week—UN monitors insist these efforts fall far short of what’s needed. They warned that unless rapid action is taken, hunger, disease, and death will continue to rise across Gaza, putting millions at risk.