ECP schedules by-elections for NA, Punjab seats

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially announced the schedule for by-elections on two National Assembly and one Punjab Assembly seats. According to the ECP, voting will take place on September 18, 2025.

The by-elections will be held in NA-66 Wazirabad, NA-129 Lahore, and PP-87 Mianwali. The NA-66 seat became vacant after Ahmad Chattha’s disqualification, while NA-129 fell vacant due to the death of MNA Mian Azhar. In PP-87, a by-election is required following the disqualification of opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar.

Candidates are allowed to submit their nomination papers until August 6. The ECP will issue a provisional list of candidates on August 7. Election symbols will be assigned to the final list of candidates on August 26.

Moreover, the Election Commission has directed all candidates to strictly follow the schedule and submit their documents within the given time. This is to ensure that the election process remains fair, timely, and transparent across all constituencies.

These by-elections hold importance for both the National and Punjab Assemblies, especially in the current political environment. Therefore, voter participation and candidate compliance are expected to play a key role in ensuring smooth electoral proceedings.

In conclusion, the ECP has reaffirmed its commitment to conducting free and fair elections. All stakeholders are urged to cooperate and support the democratic process during the upcoming by-polls.