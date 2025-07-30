Pakistan sends 100 tons emergency aid to Palestine

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has announced an emergency relief package for Palestine, sending 100 tons of essential supplies on the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The aid will be delivered through two special cargo flights arranged by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to help Palestinian civilians in urgent need.

Officials confirmed that the aid flights are expected to take off within the next two days. These supplies will be routed through Jordan and Egypt using special coordination channels to ensure their safe arrival. Pakistan’s ambassadors in both countries will assist with the delivery and handover process.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will supervise the overall operation, including the dispatch and distribution of the relief materials. This step aims to make sure that the aid reaches Palestinian regions quickly and effectively during this difficult time.

The 100 tons of aid includes food, medicines, and other emergency items needed for survival amid the worsening humanitarian crisis. According to international reports, famine conditions are rapidly growing in Gaza, making immediate help more critical than ever.

This move by Pakistan highlights its strong and long-standing support for the Palestinian cause. It also reflects the country’s readiness to act promptly during humanitarian disasters affecting Muslim communities around the world.

In conclusion, the government’s quick response showcases Pakistan’s commitment to global humanitarian values. The aid effort stands as a symbol of national solidarity with the people of Palestine in their time of suffering.