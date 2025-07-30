India intensifies proxy war after losing ‘marka-e-haq’: COAS

RAWALPINDI – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has accused India of intensifying its proxy war against Pakistan after facing defeat in the operation “Marka-e-Haq.” Speaking at the 16th National Workshop Balochistan, he said India is using terror outfits as tools in a failed hybrid war aimed at damaging national unity and targeting Balochistan’s patriotic people.

Addressing parliamentarians, civil society members, government officials, media personnel, and youth, the Chief of Army Staff reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s strong commitment to uprooting terrorism from the country. He stressed that national cohesion is deeply linked to the socio-economic development of Balochistan and emphasized the need for united efforts to secure peace and progress.

COAS Munir named “Fitna-e-Khawarij” and “Fitna-e-Hindustan” as puppets in India’s ongoing hybrid war, warning that they will meet the same fate as in “Marka-e-Haq.” He strongly condemned India’s blatant support for terror proxies and declared that their attempts to disrupt peace in Pakistan will not succeed.

Moreover, he urged the nation to stay united as terrorists do not differentiate between religion, sect, or ethnicity. He said that defeating terrorism requires a strong, collective national resolve. According to the Army Chief, unity among the people and agencies is the most effective shield against such threats.

He also pointed out that development is key to securing lasting peace in Balochistan. Therefore, he called for improved coordination among institutions and a national-level plan to boost the province’s growth and integration. This, he noted, would help counter the narrative being pushed by hostile forces.

In conclusion, Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace while making it clear that the country is fully ready to respond to any internal or external challenge. He said Pakistan will continue to defend its sovereignty, dignity, and the safety of its people at all costs.