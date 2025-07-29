Rahul Gandhi challenges Modi: “If jets didn’t fall, say Trump lied”

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, demanding that Modi publicly refute U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that India lost five fighter jets during recent clashes with Pakistan.

During a heated parliamentary session focused on the controversial Operation Sindoor, Rahul said, “If Modi has the courage of Indira Gandhi, he should stand here and declare that Trump lied — no jets were downed, and no ceasefire was made.” His remarks came amid mounting pressure on the Modi government over its handling of the conflict and the lack of clear communication with the public.

Donald Trump recently confirmed that five Indian aircraft were shot down during the air skirmishes in May. He has also repeatedly claimed credit for brokering ceasefires between India and Pakistan — reportedly 28 times — further complicating the Modi government’s position.

"If you (Modi) say, US President @realDonaldTrump is lying, Then let PM Modi tell that here inside the parliament that Trump is a liar. If PM Modi has the courage of Indira Gandhi, then let him say here in Lok Sabha that you Donald Trump, are a liar and you did not make us…

Opposition leaders accuse the government of suppressing information and misleading citizens about the true extent of India’s military setbacks, including the downing of high-profile Rafale jets. Rahul Gandhi’s bold challenge has intensified demands for transparency and accountability in Parliament.

As debate over Operation Sindoor continues, many lawmakers and analysts are calling for a full investigation into the conflict’s outcomes, emphasizing the need for honesty and trust between India’s government, military, and people. The Modi administration has so far avoided directly addressing Trump’s statements or offering detailed explanations about the reported losses.