Imran Khan stops sons from leading protests

Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has stopped his sons from coming back to Pakistan. He spoke to journalists from Adiala Jail and made the decision clear. Khan said his sons, Kasim and Suleman, will not join any protest or lead any movement.

Recently, rumors spread that Kasim and Suleman planned to return to Pakistan. Many PTI leaders said the two would lead protests demanding their father’s release. This news excited PTI supporters who hoped for stronger protests. However, Khan’s statement surprised many political watchers.

He explained that his sons will stay away from politics and protests. Imran Khan wants to protect his children from any harm or trouble. He emphasized that they will neither take part in protests nor guide any political actions. This move shows Khan’s protective and cautious approach.

This decision comes at a sensitive time in Pakistan’s political scene. Protests have intensified after Imran Khan’s arrest. His party and supporters continue to demand his freedom and raise their voices. By stopping his sons, Khan aims to control the movement’s direction carefully.

In conclusion, Imran Khan has chosen to keep his family away from political chaos. While his sons remain abroad, PTI supporters continue their fight. The political battle in Pakistan is ongoing, but Khan’s decision adds a new twist to the story.