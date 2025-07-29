PM Shehbaz: Strengthening US ties, advancing CPEC phase 2

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is working to rebuild strong diplomatic relations with the United States, while continuing close coordination with China on the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0).

Speaking at a ceremony at Lahore Railway Station, PM Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan’s recent diplomatic gains and military resilience. Referring to the four-day war with India earlier this year, he recalled that then-U.S. President Donald Trump claimed credit for helping to de-escalate tensions. “This is one of Pakistan’s biggest diplomatic victories,” the prime minister noted, adding that the world now recognizes Pakistan’s success in that conflict.

He praised the Pakistan Army and Air Force for their courage and professionalism, stating that their performance during the war proved critics wrong. “Some doubted our ability to face India, but this war ended that narrative,” he declared. He also said he had been in constant consultation with the military leadership throughout the crisis.

On the domestic front, Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over reforms in Pakistan Railways. He commended improvements at Lahore Railway Station, highlighting upgrades in passenger facilities, the digitization of ticketing, and enhancements to Pakistan Business Express. The PM credited Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique for restoring railway lands from illegal occupation during the previous coalition government.

Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, also present at the event, said Pakistan Railways is undergoing digital transformation. Debit and credit card payments are being rolled out through POS machines, and services such as hospitals, schools, and stations are being outsourced. He added that facilities for disabled passengers are being improved and a major track upgrade between Karachi and Rohri is nearing agreement.