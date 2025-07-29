18 Hindu pilgrims killed in Jharkhand bus-truck collision

At least 18 Hindu pilgrims lost their lives in a devastating road accident in India’s eastern state of Jharkhand. The pilgrims’ bus collided with a truck loaded with gas cylinders on Tuesday, resulting in a deadly explosion and fire.

According to AFP, the crash occurred as the bus was en route to a holy site during the Hindu month of Shrawan. This period is considered highly sacred and is marked by religious pilgrimages and offerings. Local MP Nishikant Dubey confirmed that the victims were carrying sacred Ganges water to pour over the deity Shiva.

Videos from the crash site showed the bus completely wrecked, with its rear portion engulfed in flames. Rescue teams rushed to the scene but could do little to save those trapped inside. Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine how the accident occurred and why safety protocols failed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and offered condolences to the families of the victims. His office called the crash “deeply saddening” and assured support for those affected.

India sees thousands of road fatalities each year due to poor infrastructure and reckless driving. In 2023 alone, over 172,000 people died in traffic accidents, according to Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The latest tragedy adds to a long list of deadly incidents on India’s highways.