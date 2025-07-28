Pakistan’s organic skincare movement gains global ground

Pakistan’s skincare industry is getting a natural makeover. With rising awareness about harmful chemicals, support from health experts and the backing of Gen Z influencers, more Pakistanis are embracing organic beauty as a lifestyle. This movement is sparking innovation, empowering local brands and putting Pakistan on the global clean beauty map-one natural ingredient at a time.

Until a few years ago, chemical-heavy beauty products dominated shelves across the country, with imported creams and whitening formulas setting the tone for skincare routines. But a major shift began to unfold post-2023. As stories about steroid-laced creams and mercury-infused formulas came to light, consumers started asking tougher questions: What’s really in my moisturiser? Is this safe for my skin, or the planet? The answers led many to Pakistan’s homegrown heritage, natural remedies like ubtan, rose water, aloe vera, neem, and turmeric, which had long been trusted by mothers and grandmothers. Local entrepreneurs recognised the gap and began crafting brands that blended ancestral wisdom with modern branding, safety testing and eco-conscious packaging. Healthcare professionals began noticing the consequences of unchecked cosmetic use. “We’ve seen a surge in patients with skin conditions caused by unregulated creams,” said Dr Amna Khurshid, a Lahore-based dermatologist talking to APP. “Now, I actively recommend organic options, especially for those dealing with chronic acne, eczema or sensitivity. They’re gentler, safer and have lasting effects.” Pharmacists across the country echo this trend. “Even older customers, who once only trusted imported brands, now ask for paraben-free, herbal or cruelty-free options,” said Imran Malik, who owns a pharmacy in Islamabad. “Sales have doubled for local organic products in just over a year.” The new wave of Pakistani beauty brands is proudly local-and proudly clean. Brands like Conatural, Aura Crafts, Kishmish Organic Skincare, Pakeeza Natural Products and Herbion Naturals are creating high-performance products without toxic chemicals. Their ingredients read like a garden: rosehip oil, sandalwood powder, jojoba, saffron and vitamin E.

These brands aren’t just catching eyes in Lahore or Karachi, they’re making moves abroad too. By 2025, Pakistan’s natural cosmetics market was valued at $69.8 million, with steady export growth to countries like UAE, Malaysia, the UK and Saudi Arabia. It’s more than beauty, it’s business. This beauty boom wouldn’t be what it is without the internet. Gen Z creators, skincare bloggers and beauty influencers are playing a major role in educating followers about green beauty. From “before and after” reels to ingredient breakdowns, social media is full of content demystifying skincare, and boosting confidence in local products. E-commerce platforms have amplified these voices. A small brand from Sargodha can now reach customers in London or Dubai with a single Instagram post and a few clicks. “I started with a few herbal face masks made in my kitchen,” said 26-year-old entrepreneur Tazeen Farooq. “Now my products ship internationally. Customers trust us because they know exactly what they’re putting on their skin.”

To help steer this momentum, the Pakistan General Cosmetics Regulatory Authority (PGCRA) was established in 2023. Its purpose: to regulate claims, ensure product safety, and restore consumer trust in local beauty. By cracking down on harmful substances and setting clear labeling standards, the PGCRA is helping responsible brands shine.

Government support has also started to trickle in. Tax incentives, training workshops for women-led startups, and trade fair representation abroad are helping small brands scale up. The vision is clear: make Pakistan not just a consumer of beauty products, but a producer for the world.

According to a 2025 Gallup Pakistan survey, 41 percent of women now say they prefer clean or organic beauty brands. For many, it’s about more than avoiding rashes or breakouts, it’s a cultural shift. “I used to save up for imported serums,” said Zainab Zahid, a 23-year-old in Islamabad. “Now, I use a local rose toner and ubtan every day. It feels good to support Pakistani products-and my skin has never looked better.”

There’s also a strong sense of national pride attached to this movement. Local beauty no longer means compromise, it means empowerment. It means trusting our own soil, our own herbs, and our own hands to create something pure.

Pakistan’s organic beauty industry is just getting started. With the right blend of policy, innovation, and consumer trust, this sector has the potential to transform rural economies, amplify women’s entrepreneurship and project a modern, sustainable image of Pakistan globally. What was once just a jar of herbal cream is now a symbol of health, heritage and a greener, more beautiful future.