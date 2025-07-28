Punjab assembly fight: Opposition slaps govt member

A Punjab Assembly session turned chaotic when an opposition member slapped a government lawmaker during proceedings. The incident involved opposition MPA Khalid Nisar Dogar and government MPA Hassan Riaz.

Tensions flared after both members exchanged verbal jabs. The situation escalated when Khalid Nisar approached Hassan Riaz and slapped him, sparking a physical altercation on the assembly floor.

As the scuffle intensified, lawmakers gathered around to break up the fight. The clash disrupted the session and created an uproar in the chamber.

Due to the physical confrontation, the acting speaker intervened and suspended the session for five minutes. Security personnel and fellow members worked to restore order.

This is the latest in a series of heated exchanges in the Punjab Assembly, reflecting rising political tensions between government and opposition benches.